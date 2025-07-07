Tamil Nadu government-run school, college hostels to be called 'social justice hostels' hereon: CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on July 7 announced that the State-run hostels for underprivileged school and college students will be called as 'social justice hostels' hereon.

He informed that under DMK rule, which is principled on social justice and inclusion, there would be 'no' kind of discrimination, be it gender or caste. He also asserted that all governments' programmes were aligned towards this goal.

CM Stalin recalled that on April 29 this year, he had announced in the Assembly that the term ‘Colony’ would be removed from official records and public parlance as it symbolised 'oppression' and pointed at the 'connotation of untouchability'.

Notably, he reiterated his request to PM Modi to amend the SC/ST community names that ends with 'n' and 'a' with 'r' in a measure to ensure their dignity.

He also recalled the GO issued on June 25, on behalf of the School Education Department that stipulates measures to deter caste and communal conflict, weed out differences among school students and encourage harmony and virtues among them.