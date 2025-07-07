Thanjavur Hindu residents celebrate annual ‘Allah Festival’ on Muharram

THANJAVUR: In a display of the region’s syncretic traditions, Hindu residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur, a village near Thanjavur, observed the annual ‘Allah Festival’ on the occasion of Muharram on Sunday.

Though the village has only a few Muslim families, the predominantly Hindu population has long upheld this unique tradition. Preparations for the festival began ten days in advance, with residents cleaning and decorating the ‘Allah Koil,’ an ancient public shrine located at the village chavadi (community square). The structure was adorned with fresh flowers, electric lights, and a newly painted green flag- an important symbol for the event.

On Saturday night, a key ritual marked the beginning of the event. A symbolic representation known as the ‘Five Fingers Allah’— a hand figure with five fingers — was taken out in a grand procession, followed by similar symbols with four, three, two and one finger respectively, each tied to a pole.

On Sunday, the day of Muharram, residents offered prayers from their doorsteps and draped silk towels over the symbolic hand figures as a mark of reverence. The festival culminated with a traditional fire-walking ceremony (Thee Mithi) at the chavadi, performed by devotees who had taken vows.