Three of family die as car rams scooter in Nagapattinam

NAGAPATTINAM: Three members of a family, including a seven-year-old child, were killed after the scooter they were travelling on was hit by a speeding car near Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as A Arulprakash (28), his wife Periyanayagi (25), and daughter Nitchaya, all hailing from Maruthapattinam in Tiruvarur. Their pet dog was also killed in the accident, sources said.

Sources added that Arulprakash, along with his family, was travelling to Tiruthuraipoondi on Sunday evening when a speeding car coming from the opposite direction hit their vehicle near the public health centre located at Neermulai village on East Coast Road (ECR).

All three were grievously injured and rushed to Tiruthuraipoondi Government Hospital, where Periyanayagi and Nitchaya were declared dead. Arulprakash, who was referred to Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital, was also declared dead.

The Thalaignayar police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the car driver who fled after the accident.