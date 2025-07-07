Uneven road surface near U-turns pose threat to motorists in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The U-turn system installed at major intersections in the city aims to reduce wait times for vehicles. However, it poses a risk to commuters, as many of these are damaged and have uneven surfaces.

Experts noted that the U-turns, primarily consisting of a concrete base, are prone to deterioration due to regular vehicle usage. A total of 23 U-turns have been established across Coimbatore at major junctions to replace traditional traffic signals, allowing for smoother vehicle movement. However, commuters have reported that many of these U-turns are poorly maintained, jeopardising the safety of motorists.

K Ramakrishnan, a social activist from Ramanathapuram, raised concerns about the condition of U-turn structures. "Except for the U-turns on Avinashi Road, those on other main roads like Tiruchy Road and Thadagam Road are in poor shape and are associated with frequent accidents," he said.

He explained that the turning area of U-turns is often hindered by central medians. When the road surfaces are uneven, it creates a sliding effect in the turning area. "In many cases, the areas around the central medians are levelled with a concrete mixture, but this easily deteriorates. The authorities should consider laying U-turns with bitumen instead. In some areas like Ramanathapuram, iron rods were not completely removed when the central medians were taken out," Ramakrishnan added.

When enquired, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), S Ashok Kumar, said that they regularly repair road surfaces at U-turns, working with the city corporation. He assured that they will repair damages and lay down bitumen soon.