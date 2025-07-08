14-15 per cent kids in Tamil Nadu to be malnourished: Plan panel report

CHENNAI: Two phases of screening of children under six years of age, done between April 2024 and March 2025, showed 15.4 % and 14.3 % respectively to be malnourished, the "Child Nutrition - Key Challenges and Strategies" report submitted by State Planning Commission to Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday noted.

The first phase of screening done from April 24 to September 24 showed 15.4 % children to be malnourished, which included 10.2 % to be underweight, 3.3 % to have moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and 1.9 % to have severe acute malnutrition (SAM).

The second phased done between October 24 and March 25 showed 14.3 % to be malnourished, which included 8 % to be malnourished, 3.8 % to have MAM, and 2.5 % to have SAM.

According to the data presented in the report, 36.6 lakh children were screened in the first phase and 34.9 lakh were screened in the second phase. It said both the phases targeted to screen 38 lakh children, but did not explicitly say whether the two represented two different groups of children. The report also did not elaborate on measures initiated based on these findings.