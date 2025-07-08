Build bio-CNG plant elsewhere, Tamil Nadu's Manickapuram villagers urge collector

TIRUPPUR: The residents of Manickapuram village, near Palladam, requested the district collector to find another location for a bio-CNG plant planned by the Tiruppur Municipal Corporation.

The Corporation has identified 8.18 acres at Manickapuram for the plant with a capacity of 200 metric tonnes per day in order to improve its solid waste management.

On Monday, the villagers, wearing black bands, submitted a petition to District Collector Manish Narnaware. The petition stated that the Corporation is in the process of setting up a bio-CNG plant in Manickapuram Village Panchayat, adjacent to the Corporation boundary, citing inadequate space for solid waste management within the city limits.

The project will have an adverse environmental impact on our village in the coming days. Therefore, the bio-CNG plant to be set up by the Corporation in Manickapuram village should be shifted to another location. The 8.18 acres chosen for the project should be divided into plots for the poor, the villagers demanded.