Build bio-CNG plant elsewhere, Tamil Nadu's Manickapuram villagers urge collector

TIRUPPUR: The residents of Manickapuram village, near Palladam, requested the district collector to find another location for a bio-CNG plant planned by the Tiruppur Municipal Corporation.
The Corporation has identified 8.18 acres at Manickapuram for the plant with a capacity of 200 metric tonnes per day in order to improve its solid waste management.
On Monday, the villagers, wearing black bands, submitted a petition to District Collector Manish Narnaware. The petition stated that the Corporation is in the process of setting up a bio-CNG plant in Manickapuram Village Panchayat, adjacent to the Corporation boundary, citing inadequate space for solid waste management within the city limits.
The project will have an adverse environmental impact on our village in the coming days. Therefore, the bio-CNG plant to be set up by the Corporation in Manickapuram village should be shifted to another location. The 8.18 acres chosen for the project should be divided into plots for the poor, the villagers demanded.
Similarly, a complaint was filed on behalf of the public demanding action to stop the dumping of garbage collected in the Corporation wards into the Neruperchal stone quarry. Further, more than 50 local residents began a sit-in on Monday against the dumping of garbage in the stone quarry in the Neruperichal area.
The collector received the petitions and assured to consider their demands and take action. Out of the 600 to 700 tonne garbage generated from 60 wards of the Tiruppur city, 110 tonnes is sent to Micro Composting Centres (MCC) every day. Around 150 tonnes are sent to recycling projects. Others are being dumped, at present, in the abandoned stone quarry in Neruperichal village.