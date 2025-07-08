CM Stalin inaugurates 729 houses for Sri Lankan Tamils in five districts

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated 729 houses built at a cost of Rs 38.76 crore for Sri Lankan Tamils living in Sri Lankan rehabilitation camps in Keezhputhupattu (Villupuram district); Thirumurthi Nagar (Tiruppur district); Thammampatti (Salem district); Nagavathi dam and Kesaikuli dam (Dharmapuri district); and Kandiyapuram (Virudhunagar district).

A release said the CM had announced that 7,469 new houses will be built instead of old houses for Lankan Tamils in 26 districts. In the first phase, orders were issued for building 3,510 houses in 35 camps located in 19 districts.

Already, 2,781 houses have been handed over to the Tamils in 32 camps in 18 districts. Stalin also inaugurated additional buildings for the Dharmapuri collectorate and office buildings for taluk offices in various districts, built at a total cost of Rs 54.80 crore, through video conference.

Members of the State Minorities Commission called on Stalin on Monday and thanked him for granting financial assistance to the members of the Buddhist, Jain and Sikh communities to undertake pilgrimage to their holy places.