Dindigul family alleges attack by police team, probe ordered

DINDIGUL: The deputy superintendent of police, Vedasandur taluk, has ordered an inquiry after a video of a police inspector purportedly attacking a family went viral on Sunday.

According to sources, K Ponraj (70) of Sullerumbu Palayakottai in Vedasandur received free patta and started constructing a house in the village. On July 6 (Sunday), P Thangapandi (45) and his family members from the area objected to it.

Besides, they attacked the workers with iron rods and allegedly issued death threat to them. Based on Ponraj’s complaint, Vedasandur police registered a case on the same day and inspector Velayutham visited Thangapandi’s house with a team for inquiry.

During the inquiry, Thangapandi and his family members started to fight with police men. Later, Thangapandi’s wife Vijaya and son Prabhu claimed that they were attacked by police personnel, and got themselves admitted to Dindigul Medical College Hospital.

Videos of the incident were widely circulated on social media on Monday (July 7) alleging that police assaulted the family. According a police department press release, the deputy superintendent of police (Vedasandur) Pavithra ordered an inquiry into the incident. After receiving the report, action will be taken, the release said.