Dozen employees at  Bharathiar University's PG Centre unpaid since February

ERODE: A dozen teaching and non-teaching contractual staff at the Bharathiar University's Postgraduate Extension and Research Centre in Perundurai, Erode, are struggling to make ends meet as they are yet to receive their salaries for five months.

Officers at the registrar's office and finance commission section did not respond despite contacting them several times, they alleged.

Since February Bharathiar University has stopped providing salaries to five teaching staff and seven non-teaching staff at the Perundurai centre, an unpaid teaching staff, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE.

"As per the norm, the teaching and non-teaching staff can take six days of leave when the University grants a service break once every six months in an academic year. After this break, the University issues a rejoining order, allowing us to resume work. However, after the service break in February the University did not issue the rejoining orders. Despite this, an officer from the university verbally instructed us to continue working at the centre, assuring us that rejoining orders would be issued as soon as the file is sent to the higher education department for approval," he said.