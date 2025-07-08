Edappadi K Palaniswami kicks off AIADMK campaign for 2026 polls

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary and leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday kick-started his campaign for the 2026 Assembly election from Coimbatore by challenging the DMK’s main criticism of his party’s alliance with the BJP.

Pointing to the DMK’s past alliances with the BJP (in 1999 and 2001), he asked how the national party was considered good when it suited the DMK and communal when AIADMK made an alliance with it and said the alliance was forged to defeat the enemy.

Beginning his campaign — ‘Let’s Protect the People, Let’s Save Tamil Nadu’ — well ahead of his rivals after offering prayers at the Vanabadrakali Amman temple at Mettupalayam, he took part in a roadshow on the Mettupalayam to Ooty road.

Then he addressed a public meeting alongside BJP state president Nainar Nagenthiran, Minister of State for Information Broadcasting L Murugan, and former AIADMK minister SP Velumani, at Mettupalayam bus stand.

“If you (DMK) make an alliance with the BJP, then it would be considered a good party. However, DMK is accusing the BJP of being a communal party after the AIADMK made an alliance.

Except for this, CM MK Stalin could not level any other charge against the AIADMK-BJP-led alliance. DMK cadres were central ministers during the BJP-led central government for five years,” he said.

“Hereafter, Stalin cannot cheat the people of Tamil Nadu,” EPS said.