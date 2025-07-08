Four dead, two injured as mini truck veers into wrong lane near Thanjavur

THANJAVUR: Four people died and two others sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a mini truck on the Thanjavur–Kumbakonam road on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as S Kumar (53), his wife Jaya (55), Durga (32), and Neelaveni Surya, all from the Perungalathur area in Chennai, who were travelling in the car.

According to sources, a group of people from Perungalathur in Chennai were visiting Kumbakonam and were on their way to the Thanjavur Big Temple when the incident occurred.

When the car was passing through Kurungalur on the Vikravandi–Thanjavur highway, a mini truck laden with paddy bags allegedly came from the opposite direction in the wrong lane.

As the car was speeding, both vehicles collided. In the accident, Jaya died on the spot. The other three victims succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Thanjavur. Two more passengers in the car sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

The Thanjavur Taluk police have registered a case.