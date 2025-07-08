Health minister inaugurates projects worth Rs 11.6 crore in Dharmapuri district 

DHARMAPURI: Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated new projects worth Rs 12.63 crore across the district, and also participated in the 12th convocation at the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital (DMCH), along with Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam, where 88 students had graduated.

Speaking at the meeting, Subramanian said, "Since the DMK government came to power, Chief Minister MK Stalin has taken steps to improve the infrastructure of all hospitals across the state. As testament to this, in Dharmapuri, we inaugurated 11 projects, including a new MRI unit in DMCH. A pay ward with 50 beds has also been introduced. We have also constructed a special observation ward for postnatal mothers and children, and other projects worth Rs 12.63 crores. Moreover, since Stalin took charge, 11 government medical college hospitals have seen infrastructure upgrades worth Rs 4,722.51 crore."