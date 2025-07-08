Madurai GRH faces complaints over lingering stench in Emergency Room

MADURAI: Relatives of several patients have voiced concerns over the putrid stench lingering in the room in the Department of Emergency Medicine, Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), long after gastric lavage procedure -- commonly called stomach wash or stomach pumping -- is carried out. They alleged that the hospital failed to take action on proper cleaning of the room, despite repeated requests and complaints.
The procedure is used to remove harmful substances from the stomach of a patient, typically after poisoning or overdose. According to official records, a total of 1,756 poisoning cases were treated at the emergency medicine department till May this year.
Sathish, attendant of a patient from Nedungulam, said the stomach wash procedure was performed on his friend, who was admitted to the GRH on Tuesday morning. He said, "A few minutes after the procedure, my friend was shifted to the casualty ward. But the stench emanating from the room used for the procedure was unbearable. Despite our complaints, no action was taken regarding the issue."
Speaking to TNIE, GRH Dean Dr L Arul Sundaresh Kumar said, "It is true that odour is unbearable, but the procedure is done to protect the lives of the patients. When the procedure is done on a patient who had consumed alcohol along with poison, the foul odour remains for a few hours.
To resolve the issue, we will deploy additional staff to clean the room." A medical officer from the Department of Emergency Medicine said the room is cleaned immediately after the procedure.
Further, one Rajakannu, a relative of another patient, said, "The room is tiny and its ceiling is weak. During the rain, we spotted water leaking through the ceiling. Besides, the door is broken and its inner section is boarded up with plastic."
The medical officer, however, said the roof has been repaired recently, and an RO unit has been installed inside the room for the benefit of the patients. The dean assured that necessary renovation works would be immediately carried out.
Poisoning cases treated at GRH in 2025
Month | Number of cases
January | 321
February | 336
March | 387
April | 366
May | 346