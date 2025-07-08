Madurai GRH faces complaints over lingering stench in Emergency Room

MADURAI: Relatives of several patients have voiced concerns over the putrid stench lingering in the room in the Department of Emergency Medicine, Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), long after gastric lavage procedure -- commonly called stomach wash or stomach pumping -- is carried out. They alleged that the hospital failed to take action on proper cleaning of the room, despite repeated requests and complaints.

The procedure is used to remove harmful substances from the stomach of a patient, typically after poisoning or overdose. According to official records, a total of 1,756 poisoning cases were treated at the emergency medicine department till May this year.

Sathish, attendant of a patient from Nedungulam, said the stomach wash procedure was performed on his friend, who was admitted to the GRH on Tuesday morning. He said, "A few minutes after the procedure, my friend was shifted to the casualty ward. But the stench emanating from the room used for the procedure was unbearable. Despite our complaints, no action was taken regarding the issue."