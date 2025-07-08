Pedestrian safety is in peril as illegal parking, rampant encroachments continue in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Pedestrian safety is in peril as illegal parking and rampant encroachments continue to strangle some of Coimbatore's busiest roads and sidewalks, forcing pedestrians to walk on the carriageway amidst fast-moving traffic.
Areas like DB Road, Cross Cut Road, and several commercial stretches across the city have become increasingly difficult for pedestrians to navigate due to two-wheelers parked on footpaths and shopkeepers extending their stalls onto pedestrian pathways. Citizens say the lack of stringent enforcement and hefty fines by the police despite repeated complaints and visible violations has emboldened the violators.
"Every time I walk down Cross Cut Road, I'm either stepping over a bike or dodging a mannequin placed on the footpath by a shop. It is unsafe and frustrating," said S Janaki, a resident of Ram Nagar.
Pedestrians and social activists have long demanded strict action, including spot fines and vehicle seizures. However, enforcement remains patchy. While traffic police rarely conduct drives, residents claim that these are short-lived and inconsistent.
"Sidewalks are not a luxury. They are a basic right for safe movement. When they are taken over by shops and parked vehicles, what choice do we have but to walk on the road?" questioned R Murugan, a retired bank officer from RS Puram.
The problem is especially severe during peak hours, when the combination of erratic parking and encroachments leads to bottlenecks and snarls. Parents with young children, the elderly, and people with disabilities are the worst affected.
Activists urge the city corporation and traffic police to collaborate on sustained enforcement, create awareness among traders, and demarcate pedestrian zones clearly. With the city aiming to evolve into a smart urban space, prioritising pedestrian infrastructure, they say, is no longer optional.
S Vivin Saravan, a local activist, pointed out that even the state capital Chennai has been facing a similar issue and after a foreign tourist pointed out the problem on social media, the officials swung into action and went on to seize all the vehicles parked on the pedestrian sidewalks.
"Meanwhile, the Coimbatore Police are yet to take a leaf or two from their Chennai counterparts. Stringent actions such as hefty fines and vehicle impounding are needed to prevent irregular parking in the city."
Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S Ashok Kumar said that they are planning to conduct a special drive in this regard and would seize the vehicles parked on the pedestrian pathways.
With officials providing the same old cliche responses, the public and social activists are hoping for regular enforcement by the police rather than a one-off drive to curb irregular parking menace in the city.