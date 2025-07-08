Pedestrian safety is in peril as illegal parking, rampant encroachments continue in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Pedestrian safety is in peril as illegal parking and rampant encroachments continue to strangle some of Coimbatore's busiest roads and sidewalks, forcing pedestrians to walk on the carriageway amidst fast-moving traffic.

Areas like DB Road, Cross Cut Road, and several commercial stretches across the city have become increasingly difficult for pedestrians to navigate due to two-wheelers parked on footpaths and shopkeepers extending their stalls onto pedestrian pathways. Citizens say the lack of stringent enforcement and hefty fines by the police despite repeated complaints and visible violations has emboldened the violators.

"Every time I walk down Cross Cut Road, I'm either stepping over a bike or dodging a mannequin placed on the footpath by a shop. It is unsafe and frustrating," said S Janaki, a resident of Ram Nagar.

Pedestrians and social activists have long demanded strict action, including spot fines and vehicle seizures. However, enforcement remains patchy. While traffic police rarely conduct drives, residents claim that these are short-lived and inconsistent.

"Sidewalks are not a luxury. They are a basic right for safe movement. When they are taken over by shops and parked vehicles, what choice do we have but to walk on the road?" questioned R Murugan, a retired bank officer from RS Puram.