Pipes for Vaigai water scheme are of poor quality: Residents

MADURAI: Residents have claimed that the TWAD officials have been installing sub-standard and old pipes for the Vaigai water scheme on the National Highway connecting Madurai-Tuticorin Road near Thirumangalam.
Sources said that more than 30 pipes with minor damages and rust were found along the NH for more than a year.
Mookaiya, a resident said, "These large pipes were laid on the pond banks last year and we believe these were laid for carrying out water supply works to the local villages in Thirumangalam taluk. However, for the past few months, no worker or contractor arrived to use the pipes.
Upon careful observation, we found that these pipes were old. They were made in 2007. This information is shocking. Why are such old pipes used by the TWAD."
A Senthamarai Kannan, former Virusankulam Panchayat president, told TNIE, "These pipelines belong to the TWAD and they are found all over the NH connecting Thirumangalam and Airport. The contractor has laid these pipes all along the highway. However, these pipes which are found near the burial site in K Pudur are very old. They seem to be of inferior quality.
We don't know why such pipes are used for water projects."
Refusing the allegations, a top official from the Madurai TWAD said, "Though these pipes might look old, we have to check and verify the details. These pipes resemble 'Duct Iron' pipes with 250 mm diameter.
However, one must remember these pipes were developed after 2010. So, they cannot be made in 2007. When it comes to quality, all contractors are ordered to send their pipes to the testing lab before installation. Besides, the lifespan of these duct iron pipes is more than 30 years. To check the genuineness of the make, we will send a team to Virusankulam panchayat to verify the pipes with their batch numbers immediately."