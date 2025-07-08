Pipes for Vaigai water scheme are of poor quality: Residents

MADURAI: Residents have claimed that the TWAD officials have been installing sub-standard and old pipes for the Vaigai water scheme on the National Highway connecting Madurai-Tuticorin Road near Thirumangalam.

Sources said that more than 30 pipes with minor damages and rust were found along the NH for more than a year.

Mookaiya, a resident said, "These large pipes were laid on the pond banks last year and we believe these were laid for carrying out water supply works to the local villages in Thirumangalam taluk. However, for the past few months, no worker or contractor arrived to use the pipes.

Upon careful observation, we found that these pipes were old. They were made in 2007. This information is shocking. Why are such old pipes used by the TWAD."