Political pressure hindering work, say Pollachi municipality staff, stage stir

COIMBATORE: Over 70 staff members working in various departments of the Pollachi municipality expressed concerns about facing political pressure from councillors during their routine fieldwork. They complained to the municipality commissioner on Monday, requesting necessary action to prevent political interference, which they believe affects their routine tasks.

Pollachi municipality comprises 36 wards and is home to approximately 1.26 lakh residents. Among these wards, 28 are represented by councillors from the DMK, four from AIADMK, two independent councillors, and two are currently vacant.

Staffs associated with departments such as water supply, public health, and town planning have reported increasing political pressures over the past few months.

They alleged that councillors from their respective wards often hinder their work and threaten to stall development projects without their approval.

Frustrated by this, the municipality staff gathered in front of the commissioner's office on Monday to stage a protest.

Upon learning of the protest, Municipality Commissioner M Ganesan convened a meeting to address the issue, assuring them that steps would be taken to prevent political pressure.