‘Social Justice’ new name for 2.7K Tamil Nadu-run student hostels

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced that the 2,739 student hostels run by various departments of the state government will be renamed as ‘Samooga Needhi’ (Social Justice) hostels by removing the caste and religious identifiers, presently part of their names depending on which departments they come under.

The move is a continuation of various measures being implemented by the present government to eradicate caste and religion-based differences among students, with an aim to build a future society that is egalitarian in nature, he said.

Stalin, in a statement, said the government’s decision followed careful consideration of the Justice K Chandru committee’s key recommendation that all caste identifiers in government and private schools be removed. The committee was constituted to recommend measures to eradicate caste-based differences among students in educational institutions.

The statement said that in government-run student hostels named after eminent leaders, ‘social justice’ will be appended to their names.

Stalin assured that the change of names would not have any impact on the existing infrastructural and monetary support offered to these hostels for school and college students.