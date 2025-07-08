Tamil Nadu: Aadhaar suspended, PwD loses benefits for four years

TIRUNELVELI: For over four years, C Manikandan (31), who was born without most six fingers, has been deprived of government welfare benefits, including PDS and MGNREGS work, as his Aadhaar has been suspended due to lack of biometric information such as finger print and iris scan. After he petitioned the collector Dr R Sukumar on Monday, his name has been included in the PDS. But Manikandan has a long way to go to get included in the system.

Speaking to reporters at the collectorate, Manikandan, a resident of Azhakiyapandiapuram near Manur, said his efforts over the last four years to restore Aadhaar failed. Further, staff of e-Seva centres told him that he can enrol only at the UIDAI's regional centre in Bengaluru.

"I was born without four fingers on my left hand and two on my right. The remaining fingers are also deformed. Also, I do not have toes on either foot. My wife is also a disabled person. We have two children. Around four years ago, my Aadhaar was suspended. When I tried to renew it, e-Seva staff told me that my fingerprints were not accepted by the system. The staff said my iris could not be scanned as well and advised me to go to the Bengaluru regional office. We cannot afford to travel to the neighbouring state," he said.