Tamil Nadu: Dalits refused ‘vibuthi’ at Pudukottai temple, submit plea

PUDUKOTTAI: Dalit residents of Vadavalam panchayat in Pudukottai district have alleged caste-based discrimination at HR&CE’s Kaliyuga Meyya Ayyanar Temple, claiming that priests refused to give them sacred ash during a ritual held outside the temple on July 6, ahead of the temple’s annual chariot festival.

According to a complaint lodged at the Sambattividuthi police station on the same day, after performing the deeparadhanai, the temple priest distributed vibuthi to devotees but deliberately skipped Dalits. When questioned, the priest allegedly said, “We cannot give vibuthi to people like you.”

“This is not just about one day,” M Paniswamy, a Dalit resident of Vadavalam told TNIE. “For generations, we have been excluded from entering the temple, taking part in rituals, or even sitting under the same shelter,” he added.

In a letter to Collector M Aruna on Monday, Dalit residents from Vadavalam and neighbouring villages of Ichadi Annanagar, Kandangarapatti, Chinnaiya Sathiram, Chettiyappatti, and Kayampatti demanded that they be granted full access to the temple.

They said they are routinely barred from carrying milk pots, performing ‘mandagapadi’ or joining processions. Even setting up water stalls during festivals is denied, they allege. A longstanding “social boundary” restricts them from crossing a certain point near the temple.