Tamil Nadu Health Minister treks to tribal villages, distributes blankets, mats

KRISHNAGIRI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian trekked 14 kilometres to tribal villages of Alapatti and Maatupattikuttai in Bettamugilalam panchayat in Krishnagiri district, and enquired about the health department schemes, on Monday. He also assured to provide basic amenities such as roads to the villagers.

Subramanian, along with forest and health department officials, trekked to these tribal habitations. The minister interacted with M Bairappa (65), a beneficiary under 'Padham Padhukappom Thittam'. "If he (Bariappa) did not receive help under this scheme, he would have undergone amputation because of ulcer in his left great toe," the minister said.

He also met K Lakshmi (23), a hearing and vision impaired woman near Alapatti, and asked her to visit Stanley Medical College Hospital to evaluate her condition, with the support of health department staff from Krishnagiri.