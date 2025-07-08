Tamil Nadu Health Minister treks to tribal villages, distributes blankets, mats

KRISHNAGIRI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian trekked 14 kilometres to tribal villages of Alapatti and Maatupattikuttai in Bettamugilalam panchayat in Krishnagiri district, and enquired about the health department schemes, on Monday. He also assured to provide basic amenities such as roads to the villagers.
Subramanian, along with forest and health department officials, trekked to these tribal habitations. The minister interacted with M Bairappa (65), a beneficiary under 'Padham Padhukappom Thittam'. "If he (Bariappa) did not receive help under this scheme, he would have undergone amputation because of ulcer in his left great toe," the minister said.
He also met K Lakshmi (23), a hearing and vision impaired woman near Alapatti, and asked her to visit Stanley Medical College Hospital to evaluate her condition, with the support of health department staff from Krishnagiri.
The minister distributed a medicine kit of 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' to a resident of Maatupattikuttai, and also asked people to send their wards to school and avoid child marriages. As people demanded a road to Alapatti village, he asked the Wildlife Warden of Hosur forest division Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar to check on the issue.
The minister recalled that following his visit to Bettamugilalam in 2021, an ambulance was stationed in the village, and steps are being taken to establish a primary health centre at Bettamugilalam. Two first aid centres have also been sanctioned at Kodakarai and Tholuvabetta in tribal areas near Bettamugilalam.
The minister also distributed blankets, mats and rice to 50 families, and he also appreciated and gave Rs 10,000 to medical teams for their service in tribal areas amidst elephant movement.
Krishnagiri District Health Officer G Ramesh Kumar, Kelamangalam Block Medical Officer Dr C Rajesh Kumar and revenue department staff also accompanied the minister.