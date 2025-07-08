Tamil Nadu out-of-school survey gearing up for August 1 start

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu School Education Department (TNSED) has announced that this year’s Out-of-School Children survey will be conducted from August 1, targeting children aged six to 18 who have either dropped out or never enrolled in school.

In past years, the survey was typically conducted in May and June, ahead of school reopening, to facilitate the timely re-enrolment of children.

“This year, we have decided to conduct the survey in August, after the enrolment drive is completed, so that we can identify children who are still not attending school,” said a senior official overseeing the survey.

During this year’s survey, student details will be uploaded through the TNSED Administrator School mobile app.

As per the circular issued for the survey, students will be classified into two main categories – to be admitted and to be verified. The first category will include children who are yet to be enrolled in school due to factors such as migration or family circumstances, while the second category will have details of children who have either passed away or migrated to another state or joined ITI or polytechnic courses.