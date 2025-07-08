Three children killed, several injured as train hits school van at level crossing in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: At least three children were killed when a passenger train rammed into a school van that attempted to cross a manned level crossing at Semmankuppam, around 10 kilometres south of Cuddalore, at about 7:45 am on Tuesday.

According to preliminary information, around five persons were rushed to the Cuddalore Government Medical College Hospital with serious injuries. With the van badly mangled in the impact, official sources said the death toll could rise.

The three children have been identified as V. Nimilesh (12) from Thondamanatham, D. Charumathi (16) from Subramaniapuram and Chezhian(15) from Kumarapuram.

A 55-year-old man named Annadurai from Semmankuppam, who happened to be at the spot, was injured, reportedly after coming into contact with an electrical cable that snapped during the accident.

According to the statement, the accident occurred at level crossing gate number 170, a non-interlocked manned gate between Cuddalore and Alappakkam. The van was hit by the Villupuram–Mayiladuthurai passenger train (Train No. 56813).