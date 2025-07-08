Three children killed, several injured as train hits school van at level crossing in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: At least three children were killed when a passenger train rammed into a school van that attempted to cross a manned level crossing at Semmankuppam, around 10 kilometres south of Cuddalore, at about 7:45 am on Tuesday.
According to preliminary information, around five persons were rushed to the Cuddalore Government Medical College Hospital with serious injuries. With the van badly mangled in the impact, official sources said the death toll could rise.
The three children have been identified as V. Nimilesh (12) from Thondamanatham, D. Charumathi (16) from Subramaniapuram and Chezhian(15) from Kumarapuram.
A 55-year-old man named Annadurai from Semmankuppam, who happened to be at the spot, was injured, reportedly after coming into contact with an electrical cable that snapped during the accident.
According to the statement, the accident occurred at level crossing gate number 170, a non-interlocked manned gate between Cuddalore and Alappakkam. The van was hit by the Villupuram–Mayiladuthurai passenger train (Train No. 56813).
While villagers initially claimed that the manned gate was not closed for the passing train, a statement from Southern Railway said the gatekeeper had proceeded to close the gate. However, the van driver reportedly insisted that his vehicle be allowed to cross to reach the school on time. The gatekeeper then opened the gate, which should not have been done, the release stated.
“As the gatekeeper violated safety rules, he has been suspended, and the process for his removal from service has been initiated as per the extant procedure,” the release added.
The railway statement said six students had been injured and admitted to the hospital. It added that railway doctors are monitoring the patients at the government hospital and that they will be shifted to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry if needed.
It also announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the deceased, ₹2.5 lakh to those grievously injured, and ₹50,000 to others with minor injuries.
“A railway relief train with a medical relief van has been dispatched to the site. The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and branch officers are proceeding to the spot,” it said, adding that a committee of officers from the safety, operations, and engineering branches has been constituted to investigate the incident.
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a statement, said he was deeply saddened by the deaths of the young children and expressed his condolences to their parents. He announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the two children from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.
Additionally, ₹1 lakh will be given to those who sustained grievous injuries, and ₹50,000 to those with minor injuries.
He has also directed authorities to ensure the best possible care for the four people being treated at the Cuddalore Government Hospital.
Cuddalore DMK MLA G. Iyappan visited the hospital to offer support to the injured. Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in a post on X, said he was shocked and saddened to hear about the death of the two children.
He urged the state government to ensure proper treatment for the injured.