Trans woman’s sacrifice helps brother realise musical dream

TIRUCHY: When Kayal, a trans person saw her little brother Arun’s passion for music, she didn’t think twice before enrolling him in a diploma course in music. All thanks to her, CJ Arun is now among the 26 participants who have been selected for a singing reality show hosted by a Tamil TV channel.

Born into a financially weak family in Venkatesapuram, Kayal (40) was the second oldest among the six siblings. Having lost her father at a young age, the siblings’ responsibility fell on their mother, C Jothi (55), who worked as an agricultural labourer to make ends meet.

In 2010, fearing social stigma and thinking that her gender identity might affect the marriage prospects of her siblings, Kayal left home without informing the family. After several unsuccessful efforts to trace her, the family assumed she went abroad for work. In 2014, after learning that the family was struggling to make ends meet and that Arun had stopped going to school after Class 10, Kayal decided to help them, but from a distance.

Kayal, who works as a daily wager at a vegetable market in Chennai, sent money to fund Arun’s studies, allowing him to complete a diploma in mechanical engineering. Arun later moved to Chennai and worked at a private company. Kayal also provided financial support for her five sisters’ marriage. Fearing societal backlash, she chose not to attend the weddings.