Two G.O.s issued for road projects worth Rs 7,430 crore in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The rural development department has issued a government order (G.O.) for the construction of 100 high-level bridges across the state, with an estimated cost of Rs 505.56 crore.

Meanwhile, the state highways department too has released a G.O. allocating Rs 6,929 crore for the development of 3,268.53 km of highways under various schemes.

Both the orders were issued a few days ago.

According to the GO, commissioner of rural development and panchayat raj had proposed construction of 321 high-level bridges throughout the state. Out of these, 100 bridges were selected following field verification and were prioritised based on requests received through the ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalvar’ initiative, long-pending demands, and the potential to meet local needs by reducing travel distance between habitations and growth centres.

The government has approved the proposal to construct these 100 bridges at a cost of Rs 505.56 crore.

Similarly, of the Rs 6,929 crore allocated for the state highways department, Rs 2,091.65 crore has been earmarked for widening 1,378.36 km of roads under 619 projects.