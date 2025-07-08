VCK set to promote two non-Dalit MLAs as treasurer and general secretary

CHENNAI: In a move that underlines its stated intent of not getting pigeonholed as a ‘Dalit’ party, the VCK is set to elevate two non-Dalit MLAs, Aloor J Mohamed Shanavas and S S Balaji, as the party’s one of the general secretaries and treasurer respectively.

According to party sources, Shanavas, currently a deputy general secretary and MLA representing Nagapattinam constituency, will fill a long-vacant slot of general secretary reserved for a non-Dalit in accordance with the party’s by-law. The post has remained unfilled since Kalaikottu Udhayam left the party to join NTK.

Thiruporur MLA Balaji is expected to take over as treasurer, a position that has been vacant since the demise of former treasurer Yusuf. Party insiders said these appointments, expected to be made before the formal internal elections, are intended to signal the leadership’s commitment towards inclusivity and outreach.