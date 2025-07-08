VCK set to promote two non-Dalit MLAs as treasurer and general secretary

CHENNAI: In a move that underlines its stated intent of not getting pigeonholed as a ‘Dalit’ party, the VCK is set to elevate two non-Dalit MLAs, Aloor J Mohamed Shanavas and S S Balaji, as the party’s one of the general secretaries and treasurer respectively.
According to party sources, Shanavas, currently a deputy general secretary and MLA representing Nagapattinam constituency, will fill a long-vacant slot of general secretary reserved for a non-Dalit in accordance with the party’s by-law. The post has remained unfilled since Kalaikottu Udhayam left the party to join NTK.
Thiruporur MLA Balaji is expected to take over as treasurer, a position that has been vacant since the demise of former treasurer Yusuf. Party insiders said these appointments, expected to be made before the formal internal elections, are intended to signal the leadership’s commitment towards inclusivity and outreach.
The elevation of a Muslim MLA as general secretary and a non-Dalit MLA as treasurer is seen as a strategic step to broaden the party’s support among religious minorities, OBCs, and other non-Dalits. The promotions are part of the party’s larger restructuring initiative by the VCK, which has expanded its district units from 144 to 234 to align with the number of Tamil Nadu’s assembly constituencies.
The party – which has four MLAs – has appointed 83 senior functionaries to oversee the formation of new district teams, each comprising a district secretary, four deputy secretaries (including one woman and one non-Dalit), two executive members, and four additional office-bearers.
The party has also committed to reserving 10% of district secretary posts for non-Dalits and women, and 25% for youth aged below 35.