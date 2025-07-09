After complaints of unhygienic practices, food safety officials inspect Ukkadam fish market in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Following a complaint about unhygienic business practices, food safety department officials conducted a surprise inspection at Ukkadam wholesale and retail fish markets, on Tuesday. Fish traders have been advised not to use formalin-laced ice bars to store fish, as the consumption of fish adulterated with formalin can cause health issues. Also, we have advised them to sell fresh fish and avoid stale, said Dr T Anuradha, designated officer of the Food Safety Department, Coimbatore district.

As part of sensitising the food safety standards among the food industry stakeholders, the department held a surprise check at the fish market in Ukkadam on Tuesday. The team, led by Anuradha, examined the conditions of the fish showcased for sale, the waste management process, drainage facilities, fish transportation methods and adulteration.

There are 48 wholesalers and 23 retailers in the market, under the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department.

The traders were asked about the source of fishes, the transportation method and whether they are using chemicals such formalin to keep the fish fresh.

"We can identify fresh fish by its clear eyes, red gills and shiny, moist skin. The traders themselves should identify fresh fish by pressing them. If they press gently with a finger, the indentation quickly springs back if it is fresh. If the indentation remains or the flesh feels soft and mushy, it's a sign the fish may be stale. Also, they are instructed to use ice bars to preserve the fish, made with RO water and not use chemical-laced (formalin) ice bars," said Dr Anuradha.

"Formalin is a common adulterant in fish. Traders and suppliers use it to extend the storage life of fresh or chilled fish and artificially improve the sensory attributes. Consumption of fish adulterated with formalin can cause serious health issues," she added.

Following the inspection, the fish traders were offered Food Safety Training & Certification (FoSTaC) training inside the market.