Are non-interlocked LC gates potential disaster sites?

CHENNAI: Passengers travelling on trains that pass through non-interlocked level crossing (LC) gates, as well as road users crossing the gates, face potential safety risks as the Southern Railway (SR) has no mechanism to detect or prevent human error at these gates. In particular, there is no safeguard if a gatekeeper at a non-interlocked LC fails to close the gate or reopens it prematurely before the train has passed.

SR operates 1,602 level crossing gates along its 7,761-km network. Of these, 1,365 gates are integrated with interlocked signalling systems, while the rest 237 gates are manually operated.

An interlocked LC gate is connected to the signalling system at a nearby station cabin. When a gate needs to be closed for a train to pass, the Assistant Station Master (ASM) or Station Master (SM) alerts the gatekeeper, who then lowers the barriers and removes a key from the LC locking device.

This key is inserted into the signalling equipment hut (relay room), which energises a relay and sends an indication to the station control panel. Only after receiving this confirmation can the SM or ASM set the route for the train. Once the route is set, the key gets locked, preventing the gatekeeper from removing it until the train has passed.