Auroville board gives nod for residential complex

VILLUPURAM: The 69th meeting of the Governing Board of the Auroville Foundation was held on Tuesday at the Auroville Foundation Bhavan. The meeting was chaired by Tamil Nadu Governor and Chairman of the Governing Board, RN Ravi.

The board approved the first phase of a 1000-bed residential complex to house 380 residents under the Line of Progress project in Sector 2.

The project will be proposed under the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) scheme. A 100-bed housing facility for long-term volunteers and newcomers was also sanctioned.

A dedicated security complex including a Sakshi Kaksh (Master Control Room) will be built in the Southern Service Node. A partnership with NBCC (India) Ltd for a residential-commercial project outside the Master Plan was approved to support financial sustainability. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed with IIT Madras to establish a Sustainability Campus.

A proposal for a 1000-student university campus with full infrastructure was also discussed for HEFA inclusion. The board cleared the establishment of a Free Progress school and university-level programs under the Sri Aurobindo International Institute of Educational Research.

Two Standing Order, Code of Conduct for Business Units 2025 and Framework for Functioning of the Residents’ Assembly 2025, were ratified.

An appellate committee was constituted under the Admissions & Terminations Regulations 2023. The board approved the Auro Mitra and Auro Hiteshi statuses and discussed setting up Auroville Information Centers globally.