Complete custodial death probe by August 20: Madras HC to CBI

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complete investigation into the custodial death of temple guard B Ajithkumar (29) of Madapuram near Thirupuvanam and submit the report on or before August 20 at the jurisdictional court.

The CBI director has been directed to appoint an investigating officer (IO) and required staff within one week. Further, based on petitioner’s plea, the division bench comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and AD Maria Clete suggested that investigation into the jewel theft complaint lodged by JP Nikita (42) of Thirumangalam should also be transferred to the central agency, and the state government agreed. A G.O. transferring the case to CBI is likely to be issued soon.

The bench passed the order while hearing a batch of Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petitions regarding Ajithkumar’s death. Requesting CBI probe into the jewel theft complaint, counsels for Ajithkumar stated that it would ensure complete justice to the victim.

Further, when counsels expressed concern that an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation might be prolonged, increasing the longevity of the case and potentially delaying justice for the victim, the bench stated, “The report of the IV Additional District Judge, Madurai, would assist the investigating agency in expediting the investigation and filing a final report before the jurisdictional court.”