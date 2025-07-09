Complete custodial death probe by August 20: Madras HC to CBI

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complete investigation into the custodial death of temple guard B Ajithkumar (29) of Madapuram near Thirupuvanam and submit the report on or before August 20 at the jurisdictional court.
The CBI director has been directed to appoint an investigating officer (IO) and required staff within one week. Further, based on petitioner’s plea, the division bench comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and AD Maria Clete suggested that investigation into the jewel theft complaint lodged by JP Nikita (42) of Thirumangalam should also be transferred to the central agency, and the state government agreed. A G.O. transferring the case to CBI is likely to be issued soon.
The bench passed the order while hearing a batch of Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petitions regarding Ajithkumar’s death. Requesting CBI probe into the jewel theft complaint, counsels for Ajithkumar stated that it would ensure complete justice to the victim.
Further, when counsels expressed concern that an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation might be prolonged, increasing the longevity of the case and potentially delaying justice for the victim, the bench stated, “The report of the IV Additional District Judge, Madurai, would assist the investigating agency in expediting the investigation and filing a final report before the jurisdictional court.”
Also, the court directed the director general of police (DGP) to ensure the forensic science report is filed before the court concerned within one week. The IGP South Zone, Madurai, superintendents of police (SPs) of Madurai and Sivaganga, and the district collectors of Madurai and Sivaganga have been told to provide all assistance, including vehicles and manpower, to CBI officials at their request for effective investigation of the case. The judges also directed the government to provide protection to witnesses.
Pursuant to the court’s orders, the IV additional district judge of Madurai, who had conducted ab inquiry, submitted his report on Tuesday. The additional advocate general filed a status report from the director general of police and the state’s decision to transfer the investigation to the CBI.
When the AAG submitted that video clippings of court proceedings had been recorded and were being circulated in violation of Madras High Court Video Conference Rules, judges said they would address the matter separately.
Victim’s brother unhappy with compensation
Speaking to media, the victim’s brother B Naveenkumar said he was not satisfied with the location of house site allotted to them as it is 3 km away from their current house and there was no development. Also, Naveen said he has not been provided with a direct government job but in a cooperative society. JP Nikita, who is a faculty member at a government college in Dindigul, extended her leave till July 26. Ajithkumar was picked up by police based on her jewel theft complaint and subsequently assaulted, resulting in his death.