Conditional bail for actors in drug case in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday granted bail with conditions to actors Srikanth and Krishna in the drug case registered against them. Justice M Nirmal Kumar passed the orders to grant the relief with conditions to appear in the Nungambakkam police station until further orders.

The police arrested Srikanth on June 23 and Krishna on June 26 after registering cases against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The special court for NDPS cases dismissed their applications for bail.

Subsequently, they moved the HC for bail. They said they were arrested based on the confession of the main accused, Pradeep Kumar. Srikanth said no amount of contraband was seized from him while Krishna submitted that medical tests did not prove he had used drugs.