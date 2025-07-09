Delay in relocation of bus stand near CMCH leaves motorists distressed in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Despite a recommendation by the district road safety committee to relocate the bus stand on Tiruchy Road in front of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), officials from Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) have delayed the process. As a result, traffic on this stretch of Tiruchy Road frequently becomes congested as the U-turn and bus stand are situated in the same location.
"The road safety committee suggested that the civic body move the bus stand from in front of the super specialty block to the area near Amma Unavagam. An elevated platform for a bus shelter has already been constructed at this location. Still, the civic body has failed to take further steps to relocate the bus shelter," an official from the district road safety committee said.
Modifications are being made to the U-turn on the eastern side, while the U-turn on the western side is fixed a few metres away from the second gate of CMCH, where the bus stand is also located.
"Keeping the bus stand at the U-turn adds to the chaos. Tiruchy Road accommodates a large number of bus routes and buses arrive every five minutes. Vehicles taking U-turns frequently block the road due to the presence of buses at the stand. Relocating the bus stand is the only solution to alleviate this," K Ramakrishnan, a social activist from Ramanathapuram, said.
G Manuneethi, the Divisional Engineer of the State Highways Department (Road Safety Wing) in Coimbatore, said the U-turn trial began in November 2024, and the previous Collector had ordered the bus stop relocation in December 2024. The CCMC constructed an alternative bus stop, but the work was halted. "We have consistently discussed this in road safety meetings. Once the bus stand is relocated, traffic flow on this stretch can be regulated better," he said.
Additionally, the stretch of Tiruchy Road between Lanka Corner and Classic Tower faces various traffic concerns, such as unauthorised roadside parking, road damage, and a lack of pedestrian crossings.
Sources said as it is a hospital zone, hundreds of patients walk in the area to board buses. The absence of pedestrian safety measures has led to frequent accidents. Unauthorised roadside parking is also a significant concern. Although CCMC has opened a free parking lot, many people do not use it and continue to park on the roadside, disrupting traffic flow. Failure to enforce stricter measures has made this 300-metre stretch a bottleneck, they added.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S Ashokkumar assured to take measures to fix these issues at the earliest.