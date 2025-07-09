Delay in relocation of bus stand near CMCH leaves motorists distressed in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Despite a recommendation by the district road safety committee to relocate the bus stand on Tiruchy Road in front of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), officials from Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) have delayed the process. As a result, traffic on this stretch of Tiruchy Road frequently becomes congested as the U-turn and bus stand are situated in the same location.

"The road safety committee suggested that the civic body move the bus stand from in front of the super specialty block to the area near Amma Unavagam. An elevated platform for a bus shelter has already been constructed at this location. Still, the civic body has failed to take further steps to relocate the bus shelter," an official from the district road safety committee said.

Modifications are being made to the U-turn on the eastern side, while the U-turn on the western side is fixed a few metres away from the second gate of CMCH, where the bus stand is also located.

"Keeping the bus stand at the U-turn adds to the chaos. Tiruchy Road accommodates a large number of bus routes and buses arrive every five minutes. Vehicles taking U-turns frequently block the road due to the presence of buses at the stand. Relocating the bus stand is the only solution to alleviate this," K Ramakrishnan, a social activist from Ramanathapuram, said.