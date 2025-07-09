Dominant community members in TN set up fence to curb access to main road, say Arundhatiyar family

TIRUPPUR: Social activists have raised allegations that members of a dominant community have blocked an easement near the house of a family belonging to the Arundhathiyar community over a dispute, in a village near Dharapuram of Tiruppur district. They further said that the person who erected the fence has not removed it despite the tahsildar’s order.

Sources said that R Ayyanar, a wage labourer, of Mulaiyampoondi Colony in Karuppan Valasu village in Dharapuram, lives with his wife A Saroja, a farm labourer, and their two sons.

Ayyanar’s house is located at the end of the street, and a concrete road leads from their house to the main road, adjacent to one M Saraswathi’s house. Although Ayyanar’s family has used this road for over two decades, it was closed six months ago, and the former have alleged that Saraswathi closed the road at the behest of some persons from the dominant community.

Ayyanar has been urging the authorities to take action to remove the fence.

Saroja said, "I worked as a scavenger in Karuppan Valasu village panchayat last year, and was paid Rs 6,000 per month. At the time, Selvi, who hails from a dominant community, was the vice-chairman of the panchayat, and her family got me the job. Once during work, she instructed me to go to work in her farmland. As I refused, she scolded me severely using casteist slurs and inappropriate words, and I stopped going to work there. Now, to exact revenge, she has erected the fence through Saraswathi.”