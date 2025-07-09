Family of deceased boy assaults accused girl's kin in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: The family of the deceased 13-year-old boy on Monday, assaulted the family members of an 18-year-old girl arrested in connection with the murder. The incident occurred in Mavanatti village near Anchetti, Krishnagiri.

Rohith, a Class VIII student, was murdered last Wednesday by P Madevan (21), M Madevan (21), and the 18-year-old girl. The motive for the murder allegedly stemmed from Rohith witnessing Madevan interacting with the juvenile girl in an isolated location. All three suspects have been arrested, and police had been deployed to the village to maintain law and order.

However, on Monday morning, over ten people, including Rohith's family members, went to the minor girl's house. They assaulted her father, mother, and elder sister. They also demanded the arrest of the elder sister, suspecting her involvement in the murder.

The injured family members were initially taken to Anchetti Upgraded Primary Health Centre and later referred to Denkanikottai government hospital. Anchetti police have recorded statements, and further investigation is ongoing.