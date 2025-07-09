Girl students irked over frequent drain blocks inside MMC hostel

MADURAI: Medical students residing at the UG Girls' hostel inside Madurai Medical College (MMC) are frustrated over the frequent clogging of drains. They also claimed that despite the removal of blocks, the drains overflowing inside the restrooms are persistent.

A student told the TNIE, "Around 450 MBBS and pharmacology students are residing inside the hostel, and though the entire premises is safe, the blocked drainage system is a recurring problem. As these channels spread through the hostel, two months ago clogged drains overflowed into the hostel rooms. Many students are upset about it. Despite complaints, college authorities have not taken action against it."

Another student said, "There are four blocks and few of them are more than 20 years old and these are used as residential settlements for the girl students pursuing MBBS and pharmacology. Though renovations are carried out in these buildings, nothing has been done to fix the drainage channels for the past several decades. Rain or blockage in the channel leads to water overflowing inside the premises, creating a nuisance or leaving a foul smell. Though the water flow is contained when the blocks are removed, it gets back to its old condition after a week."

When the TNIE contacted Dr L Arul Sundaresh Kumar, GRH dean, he said, "We are aware of the issue faced by the students residing in the girls' hostel. When it was reported, we immediately removed the silt and blocks from the channels. However, this is temporary, and we have decided to renovate all the drainage and sewage channels as they are old and require extensive work. So, we have sent a proposal to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME) in Chennai and the renovation cost is estimated to be Rs 2 crore. However, after acceptance, the work will be carried out."