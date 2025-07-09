Government schoolteacher turns up to class drunk, suspended in TN

TIRUCHY: A teacher at a government primary school in Vaiyampatti of the district was suspended after he allegedly turned up in class drunk and passed out in front of the students on Monday.

According to education department officials, Arokiyaraj (45) of Avarampatti, who was the lone teacher at the panchayat union primary school in Vaiyamalai Palayam, entered a classroom around 3 pm on Monday and began knocking down the chairs. Moments later, he fell down unconscious on the floor. Parents who were alerted about the commotion rushed to the school to find the teacher lying unconscious.

Following this, Vaiyampatti Block Educational Officer (BEO) Latha, Manapparai DSP Kathiravan and the local police held preliminary inquiries at the school.

Meanwhile, Arokiyaraj, who was taken to the Manapparai government hospital, was confirmed drunk. Based on an inquiry report submitted by Vaiyampatti BEO Latha the same day, District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) Ravichandran ordered the immediate suspension of Arokiyaraj.

The DEEO told the TNIE, “Teachers are expected to uphold discipline and be a role model to students. Such behaviour not only violates professional conduct but also endangers the safety and learning environment of children. We have taken swift action to ensure accountability.”

In the school with around 20 students having only one teacher and functioning without a headmaster for the past few months, officials said that the vacancy for the latter will be filled in the upcoming counselling session. Further, two teachers have been deployed on deputation, they added.