Iron deck installation of Avinashi Road elevated flyover begins tonight in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The special projects wing of the State Highways Department is set to finally begin the long-awaited iron deck installation works of the Avinashi Road elevated flyover project at Hope College junction in the city tonight, as the Salem Division of Southern Railway has given the green signal to suspend train traffic on the tracks to carry out flyover construction. The work is set to be carried out overnight from 10 pm to 6 am for the next four days.

The Avinashi Road Elevated Expressway project, which is being carried out by the Special Projects Wing of the State Highways Department at a cost of Rs 1,621.30 crore, is touted as the longest flyover in the state. The project was officially sanctioned in August 2020, and works commenced on December 3, 2020. The flyover, which is 10.01 km long and 17.25m wide, starts from Uppilipalayam near the police quarters and ends at Goldwins near Chinniyampalayam on Avinashi Road.

The project was getting delayed due to the pending installation of 52-metre-long iron girder beams between the two spans. The girders are set to be installed above the railway overbridge. The manufacture and transportation of the iron girders from Hyderabad to Coimbatore had earlier pushed the project's completion. Later, the installation of girder beams was yet to begin as Southern Railways was delaying approval to commence work. In this context, highways department officials received clearance from railway authorities to carry out work at night.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior highway official said, "We will be carrying out the deck installation work at night using heavy-duty cranes starting Wednesday after traffic is diverted and roads are closed down. The work will be carried out from 11 pm to 6 am. Meanwhile, train traffic on the tracks below the flyover will be suspended from 1 am to 2 am and from 4.30 am to 5.30 am. Only during those hours, we shall be using cranes to install the decks. Four train services have been suspended given these works."