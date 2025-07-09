Land ‘non-residential’; patta denied for TNHB residents for 30 years in TN

THOOTHUKUDI: The residents of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) settlement, located along the Ettayapuram Road, have been living without pattas for over three decades, encountering challenges in execution of sale deeds, settlement documents, obtaining mortgages, and the like. The 29.48-acre land parcel, acquired by the TNHB in 1987 from the Sankaraperi panchayat, still has not been reclassified for residential use.

According to sources, the land acquired to develop a residential township was divided into 1,055 plots in 1992, and disbursed to the public for different economic categories through a lot system. However, the residents were not provided patta, and the land is still classified as "government land" on the state website. The land had been used as a dumpyard by the Thoothukudi municipality before it was acquired by the TNHB, and it was not reclassified after for processing patta, said an official.

Speaking to TNIE, Thoothukudi corporation ward 3 councillor R Rengasamy, who is also a member of the TNHB People's Welfare Association, claimed they have petitioned the higher officials of TNHB, revenue, and corporation, all of whom had given contradictory statements and avoided accountability. Democratic Youth Front of India (DYFI) district town secretary M S Muthu said the district administration must take steps to issue patta for the 1,055 residents by reclassifying the land parcel.

A senior official from the TNHB (Tirunelveli division) said that steps are being taken to reclassify the land as per the request of the residents. These plots were developed, based on a government order, under the Tamil Nadu Urban Development Programme (TNUDP), which has been terminated. "We are collecting land records of the housing board to obtain patta for the TNHB residential area," he said.