National Commission for SC seeks report on PG medical student's death in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (SC) has sought a report from the district collector and city police commissioner on the death of a 29-year-old female postgraduate medical student at a private hospital on Sunday. Based on a news report, the commission has taken suo moto cognisance and sought the report within five days.

The deceased Bhavapoorani, an SC Arunthathiyar girl from Vagurampatti in Namakkal district, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the hostel bathroom at a private medical college in Peelamedu on Sunday. She was pursuing an MD in Anaesthesiology and was also a practising doctor at the private hospital.

Peelamedu police said she had gone to the washroom around 2 am on Sunday. The next morning, around 7 am, fellow students who went in search of her found her lying unresponsive in the washroom after breaking down the door. Following the incident, Bhavapoorani's father filed a complaint with Peelamedu police, seeking a thorough investigation and expressing suspicion over her death. A case has been registered under Section 194 (suspicious death) of BNSS.