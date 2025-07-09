NMC gives conditional approval to 35 government medical colleges for 2025-26

CHENNAI: The National Medical Commission has given a conditional approval for the year 2025-2026 to 35 government medical colleges for which show cause notices were issued in May.

According to official sources, all the 35 colleges got the approval on the condition that they rectify the shortage of staff and other deficiencies specified in four months.

The NMC had sent show cause notices to 35 out of 36 government medical colleges, including Stanley Medical College and Omandurar Medical College, for various deficiencies including inadequate faculty.

The commission had also given the colleges 7 days for submitting written clarifications. It was the first time that almost every government medical college in the state received a showcause notice.

The NMC began granting approval for the colleges last month, and as of Tuesday, all the 36 medical colleges in the state have received approval, officials said. They further added that there were problems in implementing the Aadhaar enabled biometric attendance system which is being corrected.

The approval is significant as medical counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2025-2026 is set to be held.

The selection committee under the Directorate of Medical Education and Research has been waiting for the NMC to release the counselling schedule. The officials said once they release the schedule, the counselling dates will be announced.

The selection committee has received a total 72,943 applications for MBBS and BDS courses. June 29 was the last date to apply for the courses. The state has a total of 36 government medical colleges with 5,050 MBBS seats.