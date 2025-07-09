One family loses both kids, another their younger boy in Cuddalore train accident

CUDDALORE: The families of the two pairs of siblings, who started their daily 20km journey from adjacent villages in Cuddalore to their school in S Kumarapuram on Tuesday, would not have imagined the day to turn into the worst day of their lives.

T Charumathi from Subramaniapuram, who must have been chit-chatting with her brother T Chezhian, and the siblings V Viswesh and V Nimalesh from Thondamanatham, were killed in seconds when the passenger train hit them at a speed of 95 kmph at the unmanned crossing that was left open at Semmankuppam.

While Nimalesh, Charumathi amd Chezhian died, Viswesh had a miraculous escape. Charumathi and Chezhian, studying Class 11 and 10 respectively at the Krishnaswamy Vidyanikethan School, were the only children of Thravidamani and his wife.

Sources said, Thravidamani had started his own poultry business to ensure a brighter future for his kids. The bodies of both the children were handed over to the family. Nimalesh’s family requested media to respect their privacy.

Doctors at the MCH in Cuddalore, where Viswesh and van driver C Sankar were undergoing treatment, said the boy sustained an injury on his shoulder. Sankar’s injuries were not severe, they said. CM has announced Rs 5 lakh solatium each to kin of the deceased, and Rs 1 lakh to those with grievous injuries.