Only I can sign ECI forms of candidates for polls: PMK leader Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Tuesday asserted that only he has the authority to sign the ‘A’ and ‘B’ forms of the ECI for candidates to be recognised as official candidates of a party in the elections.

Addressing the executive committee meeting he convened at Tindivanam, Dr Ramadoss said, “We will face the 2026 election as part of an alliance. The process of selecting candidates with high winning potential has begun. I urge aspirants to come forward.”

The hall where the meeting was convened was tightly packed with hundreds of cadre loyal to the party founder.

The committee resolved that the party’s “working president” (Anbumani) must express regret for his conduct and accept that he won’t seek any position of power in the party, but wish to continue as a cadre. The meeting saw the participation of two of the party’s five MLAs. While Salem West MLA R Arul has already expressed his loyalty towards Ramadoss, the party’s honorary president and Assembly floor leader GK Mani made it clear on who he is backing by attending the meeting on Tuesday.

On the same day, PMK’s Political Steering Committee met in Chennai under the leadership of Dr Anbumani. Senior leaders, including general secretary S Vadivel Ravanan and treasurer M Thilagavathi Bama, participated.