Rope car work at Thiruparankundram hill will begin soon, says Minister Sekar Babu

MADURAI: The committee which studied the feasibility to set up a rope car facility at Thiruparankundram hill has submitted a report stating it could be done, and work on establishing the rope car would start soon, P K Sekar Babu, Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department said on Tuesday.

He said this while speaking to reporters after inspecting the arrangement for the consecration of the Subramanya Swamy temple, which is scheduled to be held on July 16. "The department recently carried out feasibility test out at Thiruparankundram hill, and the reports state that there is feasibility to operate rope car here. The government will begin the work soon," he said

Further, Sekar Babu said the DMK government has been conducting consecration of hundreds of temples across the state. "On a single day (July 07), 114 temples, including seven 1000-year-old temples, were consecrated across the state in the state. Not even a single mishap was reported during the consecration at Thiruchendur on Monday where more than 5 lakh people had gathered, Similar elaborate arrangements will be made in Thiruparankundram also," he said.

Elaborating the arrangements, the Minister said as per PWD reports 1,700 devotees could be accommodated in the roof area of the temple.. Around 40 LED screens would be fixed at vantage points in and around the temple to live stream event. Other arrangements including police outposts, health centres and transportation facilities will be made, he added.

Minister P Moorthi, district collector K J Praveen Kumar, corporation commissioner Chitra Vijayan accompanied Sekar Babu during the inspection.