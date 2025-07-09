Southern Railway blames TN governemnt for delay in building underpass

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway (SR) has blamed the Tamil Nadu government for its delay in eliminating several level crossing (LC) gates which posed safety threats, alleging lack of support and coordination, particularly at the district level.

Pointing out that it had already secured the Railway Board’s approval to construct an underpass to close LC gate number 170 at Semmankuppam, where the tragedy occurred, SR said the proposal was eventually dropped due to the lack of response from the district collector.

Sources told the TNIE that in 2023-24, the senior divisional engineer of the Tiruchy Railway Division had proposed a fully railway-funded underpass project at Semmankuppam, and a proposal seeking administrative approval was submitted to the collector.

However, as there was allegedly no response from the district administration, the Tiruchy division informed the Railway Board in May 2025 that the proposal was withdrawn and the earmarked funds were reallocated to other projects.

“If there are challenges such as waterlogging or land acquisition constraints, it is the district administration’s responsibility to suggest an alternative location for the underpass or a road over bridge (ROB). Without the collector’s consent, the LC gate cannot be closed,” an official explained.

Except for this LC, another official said, the railway’s portion of ROB works has been completed for seven LC gates. However, due to pending land acquisition and other issues, the state government has not yet taken up its portion of the work. “If the state completes its part, LC gates could be eliminated at 37 locations in a few months,” the official noted.

TN government has not responded to SR’s remarks.