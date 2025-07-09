Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges students to follow Gandhi, Ambedkar, Periyar, not Godse

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday urged students to follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar, and Periyar, and to reject the ideology of Nathuram Godse’s supporters.

“Students should never follow the path of Godse, but instead follow the path of Ambedkar, Periyar, and Gandhi,” said CM Stalin during the inauguration of the Global Jamalians Block at Jamal Mohamed College, Tiruchy.

College administrators welcomed Stalin before inaugurating the new building and addressing the gathering. In his speech, the Chief Minister praised the college’s legacy of promoting unity and brotherhood.

He noted that the institution was founded by Jamal Mohamed and Khaja Mian Rowther, both ardent followers of Gandhian principles. “Jamal Mohamed participated in the Second Round Table Conference alongside Gandhi and even offered a blank cheque to support the freedom struggle,” Stalin said. He added that Rowther ran a khadi mill and distributed cloth free of cost.