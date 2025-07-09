Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges students to follow Gandhi, Ambedkar, Periyar, not Godse

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday urged students to follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar, and Periyar, and to reject the ideology of Nathuram Godse’s supporters.
“Students should never follow the path of Godse, but instead follow the path of Ambedkar, Periyar, and Gandhi,” said CM Stalin during the inauguration of the Global Jamalians Block at Jamal Mohamed College, Tiruchy.
College administrators welcomed Stalin before inaugurating the new building and addressing the gathering. In his speech, the Chief Minister praised the college’s legacy of promoting unity and brotherhood.
He noted that the institution was founded by Jamal Mohamed and Khaja Mian Rowther, both ardent followers of Gandhian principles. “Jamal Mohamed participated in the Second Round Table Conference alongside Gandhi and even offered a blank cheque to support the freedom struggle,” Stalin said. He added that Rowther ran a khadi mill and distributed cloth free of cost.
“The state has many ideological paths Gandhi’s, Periyar’s, Ambedkar’s but students must never stray into the path of Godse’s group,” Stalin warned. He emphasised that education is a student’s most permanent asset and urged them to develop social consciousness.
Stalin also highlighted the college’s distinguished alumni, including ministers K.N. Nehru and M.R.K. Panneerselvam. “Your seniors are in my Cabinet. One day, someone from you may join that list too,” he said.
He reiterated that he was not engaging in politics but wanted students to cultivate political awareness. “If Tamil Nadu stands united, no force can defeat us,” he declared.
Referring to government initiatives such as “Naan Mudhalvan” and “Puthumai Pen,” he stated that the DMK government prioritises education and inclusive growth.
“DMK will always stand by the rights of minorities,” he affirmed, assuring that education an asset no one can take away remains a core focus of the government.