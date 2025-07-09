Tamil Nadu tops EIU ranking for business environment

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has emerged as the top-ranked Indian state for business environment, according to the latest report for the period 2025-2029 released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), which is part of the Economist Group, by securing a score of 7.4 and finding a place under the “achievers” category.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, citing the report on Tuesday, said the accolade underscored Tamil Nadu’s transformation into a national leader in economic competitiveness. “This recognition reflects the state’s unmatched progress — from record FDI inflows to thriving industries across sectors,” he said.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa termed the achievement as a validation of the Dravidian model of governance, which, he said, is a unique combination of social inclusivity and economic ambition. “This is the Dravidian model in action where a business-friendly atmosphere, visionary leadership, effective policy and relentless execution come together,” Rajaa said.