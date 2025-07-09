Traffic diversion: Avinashi Road flyover work reaches final phase in Coimbatore

Additionally, trains including the Karaikal-Ernakulam Daily Express (16187) and Visakhapatnam-Kollam Weekly Express (18567) will also be rerouted via the Irugur-Podanur stretch, skipping Coimbatore Junction. The Chennai Central-Mettupalayam Nilgiri Express (12671) will skip Coimbatore North station during this period but will continue towards Mettupalayam via Coimbatore Junction after reaching Podanur.

Complementing the railway adjustments, Coimbatore City Police have issued a detailed traffic diversion plan for the period. From 11 pm to 6 am daily, traffic will be barred in both directions on Avinashi Road between Pioneer Mill Junction and Coimbatore Medical College.

Buses and heavy vehicles leaving the city will be rerouted from Lakshmi Mills Junction through Ramanathapuram, Singanallur, and Ondipudur, using the L&T bypass. Two-wheelers and cars can detour via Rottikadai Maithanam, Gandhi Nagar, Thanneer Panthal Road, and Tidel Park to rejoin Avinashi Road.

Incoming traffic, including buses, will be redirected through Thottipalayam, Kalapatti, Vilankurichi, and Saravanampatti, or may take a U-turn at SITRA Junction to approach via Kalapatti Road. Light vehicles can enter through Codissia or CMC Junctions using local roads leading to Pioneer Mill and Avinashi Road.

Vehicles traveling to and from Singanallur are advised to avoid Avinashi Road entirely and use the L&T Bypass through Chinthamaniputhur and Ondipudur for smoother passage. Authorities have appealed to the public for cooperation during this brief disruption, which is crucial for the timely completion of one of the city's most significant infrastructure projects.