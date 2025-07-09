Voters will decide: Udhayanidhi Stalin on AIADMK’s 210-seat claim

KARUR: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said in Karur on Tuesday that the voters will decide how many seats one will win in the assembly elections.

Replying to the reporters in Karur here on Wednesday about AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s claim that the party would win in 210 constituencies, Udhayanidhi responded by counter-questioning, “Should we say we will win in 220 constituencies?”

Responding to a question about Palaniswami’s repeated assertion that AIADMK would win 210 seats in the assembly elections, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is efficiently doing his job to ensure DMK wins again. We are doing our duty.”

Udhayanidhi Stalin arrived in Karur on Tuesday night to participate in various events scheduled on Wednesday.