As Marans explore amicable settlement with Stalin’s intervention, Dayanidhi’s allegations to get a silent burial

CHENNAI: Chennai Central DMK MP and former Union minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran who owns the Sun media empire have initiated the process to amicably settle the dispute, based on the advice and intervention of their uncle and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, sources said.

The dispute between the brothers came out in the open last month, with Dayanidhi issuing a legal notice to his brother and seven others on June 10 with grave allegations, accusing Kalanithi of appropriating the full control of the company through fraudulent and illegal means during the demise of their father and former Union Minister Murasoli Maran in 2003.

In a nutshell, Dayanidhi had alleged that Kalanithi, who was merely an employee and not a shareholder of the company until their father’s demise, took full control of the group, thereby denying rightful share to the other legal heirs, which included himself, his mother Mallika Maran and sister Anbukkarasi.

According to sources, DMK president Stalin did not want the high profile dispute to play out in the public or in the courts, especially with the assembly elections less than a year away.

TNIE has learnt that the Chief Minister intervened earlier as well, but there was no breakthrough, following which Dayanidhi sent the legal notice on June 10. Their sister Anbukkarasi was also part of the recent efforts to arrive at a solution, sources said.

A well-known media personality with distant family ties with Marans was also reportedly involved in the mediation process between the two brothers. Although the settlement is yet to be formalised, sources said that the agreement involved Kalanithi paying Dayanidhi several hundred crores, but not any shareholding in the Sun TV Private Limited, the parent company of the group.

It is noteworthy that Dayanidhi’s legal notice highlighted Kalanithi already paying Rs 500 crore to his sister Anbukkarasi “towards part of a settlement and initial payment”. The notice said this happened after Dayanidhi’s earlier legal notice sent on October 7, 2024, for which Kalanithi “issued a vague reply”.

“This settlement and initial payment clearly demonstrate your (Kalanithi) attempt to evade repercussions for the fraudulent activities you committed and to conceal your criminal actions,” it had said.