Boy dies in school hostel near Valliyoor in TN, parents suspect foul play

TIRUNELVELI: Parents of a 13-year-old boy who allegedly was found dead in the well of his school hostel near Valliyoor refused to accept the body after post mortem on Wednesday and demanded a thorough investigation

According to sources, M Chermathurai studied Class VIII in a government aided school and stayed in the hostel at Panagudi.

On Tuesday, his body was recovered from a well on the hostel campus. Claiming that the circumstances surrounding the death were suspicious, his father Mariappan of Vellakovil in Tirunelveli lodged a complaint with the Panagudi police. The boy’s body was sent to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for post mortem.

Speaking to media persons, the parents said they would not accept the body until police established the cause of death. “We were told by the hostel administration that Chermathurai fell into the well when he was drying his clothes. But the spot where he dried clothes is located far away from the well. We do not believe that he accidentally fell into it,” they said.

Police said they would proceed after studying the postmortem report.