CB-CID takes over Sivagiri double murder investigation

ERODE: The Sivagiri double murder case that rocked the region has been transferred to CB-CID. Four people have already been arrested in the case by the Erode district police.

R Ramasamy (75) and his wife Bhagyalakshmi (65) were beaten to death on April 28 at a farmhouse in Vilakethi near Sivagiri. The murderers also looted 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery from them. The Sivagiri police arrested P Achiappan (48), N Madeshwaran (53), R Ramesh (52) of Arachalur in Erode, and jeweller P Gnanasekaran (40) of Chennimalaipalayam who helped the gang by melting jewels.

The gang, meanwhile, confessed to killing three of a farming family in Semalaigoundanpalayam in Tiruppur on November 29, 2024. Those who lost lives here were Deivasikamani (78), his wife Amalathal (75), and their son Senthilkumar (46). The gang also admitted to decamping with eight sovereigns of gold jewels.

Speaking to TNIE, SP A Sujatha said, “The case was transferred to CB-CID on July 7. But we haven’t received the order yet. As CB-CID is already probing the Semalaigoundanpalayam triple murder case, the Sivagiri double murder case has also been transferred to the CB-CID.”